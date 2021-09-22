Far right pastor says there are more gays than ever before thanks to a 'demonic spirit that's come after our seed'

A right wing mega-church pastor who falsely claims Donald Trump won re-election "by about 80 million votes" says more Christian children than ever before identify as LGBTQ, making clear he believes that is bad.

Pastor Kent Christmas, who shares his ministry with his wife Candy, appeared on stage before thousands of his followers and declared, "never have Christians' children been more taken over by homosexuality, than they are right now," as Right Wing Watch reports (video below).

The vast majority of Americans support same-sex marriage and equal rights and responsibilities for LGBTQ people.

Christmas blamed a "demonic spirit that comes after our seed" for the increase in people who identify as LGBTQ.

"If I asked each and every one of you to stand that has a son, daughter, or a niece or a nephew, or a brother or sister, that is gay, half of you would stand up in this building, because it is a demonic spirit that's come after our seed and the church that God has raised it up in this hour is going to have authority over that."

In 2018 Christmas acknowledged his son is gay, and said, "I know that he wasn't born that way."

He claims his son is no longer gay, and is now married with a wife and children.

"I watched the Holy Ghost deliver him and set him free," Christmas said.

Last year a study published by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found that "non-transgender LGB people who experienced conversion therapy were almost twice as likely to think about suicide and to attempt suicide compared to their peers who hadn't experienced conversion therapy."

It goes on to reveal that more than eight out of ten Americans who were subjected to dangerous conversion therapy "received it from a religious leader."

Right-wing pastor Kent Christmas says that Christian children are being "taken over by homosexuality": "It is a demonic spirit that has come after our seed." pic.twitter.com/dKWlSZNTne

— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 22, 2021