'Way to go brown boy!' College assistant baseball coach suspended for racist taunt of opposing player

A college baseball coach was suspended after racially taunting a student-athlete who had just hit a triple.

CBS-2's Carolyn Gusoff reports that the incident occurred "in the eighth inning as underdogs St. Joseph's College of Brooklyn beating higher-ranked Farmingdale State."

Anthony Hernandez, a half-Black, half-Hispanic sophomore for St. Joseph's, hit a triple against the home team.

"Way to go brown boy!" the assistant coach said.

The network described Hernandez as "too upset to speak about the incident." But they were able to talk to his brother, Samuel Hernandez, who wants the suspended coach to be fired.

"He's not allowed to influence other college athletes ever again, considering that's his mindset when being on the baseball field," Samuel Hernandez said.

