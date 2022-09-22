‘Fat Leonard’ arrested in Venezuela, ending 16 days on the run
Interpol Venezuela Instagram acc/Getty Images North America/TNS

Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard” who fled home arrest in San Diego earlier this month, was arrested Tuesday morning in Venezuela as he attempted to board an airplane at the Caracas international airport, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The top Interpol official in Venezuela posted on social media that Francis, who orchestrated the worst bribery and corruption scandal in U.S. Navy history, was headed to Russia. He had traveled through Mexico and Cuba and was captured at Simón Bolívar International Airport in the Venezuelan capital. The arres...