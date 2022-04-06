Right-wing activists raise cash by vowing to 'indict' Dr. Anthony Fauci with a phony grand jury

A group of right-wing activists, a former official in the Trump administration and a disgraced former state attorney general have concocted a plan to have an amateur, non-official "grand jury" vote on whether to indict Dr. Anthony Fauci on made-up "criminal charges" related to his handling of the U.S. government's COVID-19 pandemic response.

Perhaps most striking about the effort: they're looking to make bank on it. As the Daily Beast reports, if you want a seat on "America's Grand Jury," it will cost you $2,500.

"The upstart organization, dubbed 'America’s Grand Jury,' has no actual legal powers. Instead, starting on April 11, the group will present a livestreamed presentation of Fauci’s 'prosecution.' The mock grand jury also will include "evidence" presented by vaccine opponents, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Robert Malone.



The report outlines that the event will culminate in the panel, which has zero legal standing, voting on whether to indict Fauci. Slots on this grand jury have been sold to Fauci-haters willing to part with cash to express their dislike for the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"While 'America’s Grand Jury' has no ability to actually indict Fauci, its website declares that it will 'decide if Anthony Fauci should be INDICTED.' In a much smaller font elsewhere on the page, the group notes that it won’t actually be able to indict Fauci," The Daily Beast reported.

A voting spot on the "jury" starts at $25 and goes up from there. Those willing to pay $2,500 for “VIP Juror” status will receive one-night access to mingle with anti-vaccine celebs in the grand jury’s green room. The mock grand jury also has its own merchandise line, with jurors who pay at least $100 to attain the title of “Super Juror” promised special “swag.”

Leading the effort is Curtis Hill, Indiana’s attorney general from 2017 to 2021. In 2020, the Indiana Supreme Court temporarily suspended Hill’s license to practice law after multiple women accused him of groping them at an event.