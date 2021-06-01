FBI agent charged with attempted murder in December shooting on transit train in DC
An FBI agent who shot a passenger aboard a moving subway train just outside Washington, D.C., in December was charged Tuesday with attempted murder. Eduardo Valdivia, 37, was also charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to online jail records. On Dec. 15, Valdivia and the victim allegedly got into a verbal argument aboard a Metrorail car as it approached Medical Center Station, at which point Valdivia fired his gun multiple times, hitting the victim, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. ...