FBI is still tracking and arresting the 'worst of the worst' who stormed the Capitol: report
The arrests of people who participated in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. are still ongoing four months after the event. According to one law enforcement official speaking to NBC News, they're not done "rounding up the worst of the worst."

"We're not slowing down," the official said.

"More than 440 people have been charged with taking part in the Capitol siege, coming from all but five states — Mississippi, North and South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming. The largest number come from Texas, Pennsylvania, and Florida, in that order," NBC News' Pete Williams reports. "Men outnumber women among those arrested by 7 to 1, with an average age of 39, according to figures compiled by the Program on Extremism at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. A total of 44 are military veterans."

"The pace of arrests has remain steady, as the FBI sorts through hundreds of thousands of public tips. In nearly 90 percent of the cases, charges have been based at least in part on a person's own social media accounts," NBC reported. "A New York man, Robert Chapman, bragged on the dating app Bumble that he'd been in the Capitol during the riot. The person he was seeking to date responded, 'We are not a match,' and notified the FBI."

