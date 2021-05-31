Senior FBI agent groped female subordinates — and repeatedly drank on the job: report

On Monday, the New York Post reported that an unnamed supervisory official at the FBI is facing several allegations of misconduct, including that he groped multiple women who report to him, made lewd comments to coworkers, and routinely drank on the job.

"The creepy G-man allegedly targeted his junior colleagues at booze-filled after-work events at bars, as well as in the workplace, according to the docs," wrote Ben Feuerhard. "In one of the incidents, the assistant special agent in charge allegedly fondled another FBI employee while they were standing with two other colleagues at an unidentified watering hole. 'Do you think I should try to sleep with her?' he allegedly asked one of his colleagues. He then 'rubbed her vagina and buttocks over her clothing with his hand on multiple occasions for a few seconds each time,' the documents state."

"Another woman who worked under the assistant special agent in charge told investigators he would rub her shoulders while they worked together after saying 'she seemed tense,'" continued the report. "Then, at an after-hours work event at a bar, he grabbed her butt after saying to her, 'tell me that you want me,' the docs state. After the alleged groping, he once berated the victim in front of other FBI employees, becoming so enraged that he inadvertently spat on her while screaming at the top of his lungs."

According to the report, "Investigators also determined the assistant special agent in charge regularly drank on the job, including with foreign law enforcement officials and members of the US military, the documents state. He would also offer drinks to the FBI supervisors whom he managed — and explained it as a team-building exercise that would often take place on a Friday."

Sexual harassment has been a serious problem within the FBI. An Associated Press report last year found at least six allegations reported against various former senior agents, including an assistant director who allegedly drunkenly groped a subordinate in a stairwell and an agent accused of blackmailing an employee into sex acts.

