FBI offers $15K reward for Florida Capitol rioter who's still at large

A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is still at large, and now the FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, WTSP reports.

Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 26, is accused of assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon and faces an array of federal charges.

"We've been trying to locate Mr. Pollock since last summer," FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said in a statement. "The allegations against him aren't going away and must be dealt with. The FBI is patient but determined to bring justice to those responsible for the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6."

The FBI says he is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Watch WTSP's report on the story below:

FBI releases video of Lakeland man wanted for role in US Capitol breach on Jan. 6 www.youtube.com

