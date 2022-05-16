FDA chief says shuttered baby formula plant could reopen soon, offering hope to ease shortage

The head of the Food and Drug Administration said Monday that a shuttered baby formula factory should reopen within two weeks, potentially easing a serious nationwide shortage. FDA Director Robert Califf said he was “comfortable” with Abbott Nutrition’s prediction that its plant could be up and running again in about two weeks after being closed since February over a bacterial contamination issue. “Abbott ... said about two weeks,” Califf told NBC News. “That’s entirely within the realm of possibility and I think quite likely.” The shuttered plant quickly became a tipping point in the nationwi...