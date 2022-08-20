Fear for future after mass die-off of fish in Poland's Oder river

By Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska and Kuba Stezycki WIDUCHOWA, Poland (Reuters) - As thousands of dead fish neared the banks of the Oder River in the village of Widuchowa in western Poland on Aug. 11, local people realised an ecological disaster that started in late July in the country's south-west was heading towards the Baltic Sea. As Widuchowa's residents searched for tools to remove the lifeless bodies from the the river, the government began crisis response that many scientists say came too late. "It's been the hardest five days of my life," said Pawel Wrobel, the mayor of Widuchowa, whic...