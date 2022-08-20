Fear for future after mass die-off of fish in Poland's Oder river

By Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska and Kuba Stezycki WIDUCHOWA, Poland (Reuters) - As thousands of dead fish neared the banks of the Oder River in the village of Widuchowa in western Poland on Aug. 11, local people realised an ecological disaster that started in late July in the country's south-west was heading towards the Baltic Sea. As Widuchowa's residents searched for tools to remove the lifeless bodies from the the river, the government began crisis response that many scientists say came too late. "It's been the hardest five days of my life," said Pawel Wrobel, the mayor of Widuchowa, whic...
The most productive 'gerontocracy' ever
August 20, 2022
The Los Angeles Times reported the results of a new survey that found that most Californians would prefer neither the current president nor the former president reruns for office in 2024.
The LA Times poll followed similar polling in July by Gallup, Politico and others. Each found much the same thing. Voters thought the old dudes were old. They’d had a good run. Let’s see some new faces.
These polls were silly.
The likelihood of voters maintaining that opinion two years from now is approximately 0 percent. Joe Biden said as much when he pointed out, correctly, that if us oldies fight again, I’ma win it all over. More enduring than any survey is the incumbent’s built-in advantage.
But why did pollsters ask that particular question? For one thing, it gets attention. It makes for some great headlines. For another, in July, Biden’s job approval was – to put a fine a point on it – in the shitter. His legislative agenda had stalled. Inflation was soaring. The right-wing media was hammering him. The future looked bad.
His polling was so low (37.5 percent), the punditariat started writing his obituary. The press corps reported on whether someone else should lead. This inspired pollsters to see what voters thought, which in turn justified what the pundits and reporters were thinking.
Then there’s the matter of Biden’s age.
Right, then wrong
Joe Biden is the oldest president we’ve had. If he runs and wins again, he’ll be in his eighties. (Some of us remember Ronald Reagan and how he faded while in office in front of our eyes.) So there is a legitimate reason to ask people whether they’d rather see others run in 2024.
It’s no coincidence, however, that pollsters asked around the same time that Biden’s job approval rating was at its nadir. Implicit in the question was a more delicate question: was the president too old to be president? Is age preventing him from getting the job done?
The question of Biden’s age dovetails with a left-wing talking point, which is that the leadership of the Democratic Party is too old.
Biden is 79. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 82. Her lieutenants Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn are 83 and 82, respectively. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is 71. His No. 2, Dick Durbin, is 77.
This “gerontocracy” talking point has been lingering in the air since at least the 2016 Democratic primary, maybe earlier, when the left-wing had its greatest purchase on the popular imagination. It surged back this summer when Biden’s multitrillion dollar agenda seemed dead due to conservative Democrat Joe Manchin (age 74).
Many on the left, even some liberals, took the left-wing talking point more seriously. Maybe a change of party leadership really was in order. We’ll never achieve transformational change, some thought, with a coterie of milquetoast geriatrics too feeble to fight for it.
But just when the left-wing was right, it was wrong.
Lo and behold!
The 117th Congress is nearly evenly split. Even so, it has become, in less than a month, the most productive Congress in recent memory.
It passed, and the president has signed, legislation that supports innovation and competition (the CHIPS Act), that helps sick veterans (the PACT Act) and that puts controls on gun sales for the first time in more than a decade. (There is also promising movement toward codifying gay marriage and reforming the Electoral Count Act.)
Then there’s the whopper – the Inflation Reduction Act. That, along with previous spending measures, amounts to “a nearly $3.5 trillion agenda,” Politico reported. “The scope of the issues addressed is notable: the pandemic and its economic fallout, highways, bridges, broadband, rail, manufacturing, science, prescription drug prices, health insurance, climate change, deficit reduction and tax equity:"
We once noted that the mismatch between the size of Biden’s ambitions and his margins in Congress made it seem like he was trying to pass a rhinoceros through a garden hose. It ended up being more like a pony, but it’s still pretty impressive.
Meanwhile, the average price of gas fell to under $4, which in turn led to 0 percent inflation in July. (It’s 8.5 percent overall.) The jobs market is still running hot – about 528,000 added in July. Biden ordered the assassination of Al-Qaeda’s No. 2 (after Bin Laden), removing some of the stink of the chaotic Afghan withdrawal. The president led the world’s reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Lo and behold!
Biden’s approval rose three points over 30 days.
Lacking chances to win
Such overwhelming productivity in a Congress that has a dime’s worth of difference between the number of Republicans and Democrats returns us to the question: Does advanced age prevent the president and the Democrats from getting the job done?
Clearly not.
So we probably won’t see much more polling on whether Americans want to see Biden run in two years. His soft numbers were mostly from disillusioned Democrats. Winning changes minds quick.
But we will see more of the “gerontocracy” talking point.
It’s deathless.
It’s an article of faith for some progressives. Advantaged age, their thinking goes, is proportional to poor performance. The older you are, the less effective you are. The less effective you are, the weaker you are ideologically. The weaker you are ideologically, the more you and your party end in defeat – despite all evidence to the contrary.
To be sure, the “gerontocracy” talking point seemed correct when the Democrats were losing. If the olds would just step aside and let a younger progressive generation take over, we’d finally see victory.
But that confuses the one true religion with opportunity.
The Democrats were never lacking in ideological conviction. What they were lacking were chances to win. Fortunately for them, and for the country, that moment finally arrived. The Democrats seized it.
'Professional dividers' on social media are shattering democracy for profit
August 20, 2022
In a recent piece for The Atlantic, social psychologist Jonathan Haidt argues that social media platforms are destroying democracy. They allow people to sort themselves into homogenous tribes, he argues.
Haidt says that they can spread disinformation more quickly. People could be attacked more easily. “It was as if the platforms had passed out a billion little dart guns, and although most users didn’t want to shoot anyone, three kinds of people began darting others with abandon: the far right, the far left and trolls,” he writes.
Haidt, an NYU professor, has been constructing this narrative for several years. He is one of a growing cadre of scholars and writers who are concerned about the heightened polarization in the United States and what it might mean for our democracy. I am one of them.
Creating conflict
As are Kevin Kruse and Julian E. Zelizer.
Kruse and Zelizer are professors of history at Princeton University. Their book Fault Lines also tackles America’s increasingly fractious society. The two historians take a broader sweep than Haidt does, arguing that America, since the 1970s, has become increasingly divided along political, economic, racial and sexual (gender) lines.
For Kruse and Zelizer, social media’s role has been to amplify those divisions. Cable stations in the 1980s and the internet in the early 2000s were technologies that had promised to democratize and expand the public square. That may have happened, but these technologies, they say, also further fragmented the population.
Kruse and Zelizer write that, “the fragmentation created a world with fewer points of commonality in terms of what people heard or saw, even as computing and cable technology emerged as the medium through which most people consumed their cultural goods.”
I find Haidt’s and Kruse and Zelizer’s arguments to be compelling. Both give plausible explanations for what many of us experience.
I’m more sympathetic to Haidt’s argument on social media, however. I think social media does more than amplify conflict. It creates it.
And there is a class of people, found disproportionately on the political right, who use it to exploit conflict for profit.
Professional dividers
“Grifter” is the trendy term for these folks.
I prefer “professional dividers,” though.
A grifter can be an online dating coach, or a therapist promising to solve your problems for a fee. A professional divider’s express purpose is to sow division in the population, then monetize it.
Think of Ben Shapiro.
Matt Walsh.
Steven Crowder.
Candace Owens.
They have huge social media platforms that they use to sow division. They and other professional dividers can be distinguished from professional good-faith commentators by the content they create.
- They seek controversy. There is a hyper-focus on hot-button cultural issues or hot takes that will get clicks. As I write this, Matt Walsh has just published a video entitled “Ugly People On Reality Shows?” where he takes umbrage with what he calls the “woke mob” calling for body diversity on reality shows.
- They demonize groups. Because professional dividers are primarily on the right, the people demonized will always be on the left. The target group’s actions will be interpreted in the worst possible way. This demonization also occurs through the spreading of misinformation or telling outright lies. Consider Candace Owen’s tweet stating that:
79% of Planned Parenthood clinics are in minority neighborhoods. This is not by accident. That is by its founder, Margaret Sanger's, eugenicist design. Go back and read her quotations. The Left sees racism everywhere except for where it actually is.
This is misinformation designed to fan the flames of controversy and paint the left as targeting Black people for abortions. Owens’ claims have been determined to be mostly false by Politifact.
- They are predictable. Professional dividers are attempting to grow an audience, and they need to feed that audience with consistent outrage material in the same political direction. Ben Shapiro called the intro to Michelle Obama’s new book “absolutely insipid.” It is impossible to imagine Shapiro producing a take other than this. Obama is a democrat and therefore cannot write a book worthy of reading.
Turning profits
These tactics separate professional dividers from the commentators in your newspaper or newsletter of choice. The presence of this highly lucrative profession is one of the main reasons why we are so polarized. Some people sow division and make money from it.
The paradigmatic example of this is mathematician turned massage therapist turned rightwing cultural critic James Lindsay. A holder of a doctorate in mathematics, Lindsay has leveraged a strange mix of academic critique, white grievance and conspiratorial thinking to build a large social media presence.
Lindsay originally focused on demonizing academics and the academic disciplines (eg, queer studies, women’s studies, critical race theory or CRT) that catered to the experiences of minorities.
He and fellow professional divider Christopher Rufo were at the forefront of spreading the lies and disinformation surrounding CRT.
Lindsay has since moved on to other controversial topics. He has been credited with popularizing the false claim that LGBTQ people are “groomers” exploiting children sexually. Twitter has banned using the word groomer as an anti-LGBTQ slur. Lindsay’s repeated use of the word has led to his permanent suspension from Twitter.
Another example is sportswriter Jason Whitlock.
Ackshully
Whitlock, who is Black, has started a YouTube channel called “Fearless,” where he critiques leftist “woke” culture. His toxic mix is Christian nationalism with standard conservative anti-Blackness.
Consider his amazing explanation for why we didn’t have many Black quarterbacks in the NFL until recently. It wasn’t racism, he said. It was that Black boys didn’t learn to be leaders because so many grow up in “broken” homes without fathers. As a result, he said, they didn’t have the leadership skills necessary to be a good NFL quarterback.
But technology – the vast array of devices used to record, analyze and communicate aspects of the game– has made it possible for coaches to manage the game from the sidelines. “The game has actually gotten easier for the quarterback,” he said, “and more responsibility has been put on the sidelines and the coaches.”
Ah, I see.
Coaches and coaching staff (all of whom, we can suppose, had fathers?) can use Wi-Fi connections to help the rudderless Black quarterback from a tragic single-parent home manage the game.
This kind of outrageous take is tailor-made for controversy. It wasn’t racism that prevented Black athletes from playing the quarterback position. No, no. It was ackshully the Democrats and their welfare policies that put future Black quarterbacks in broken homes!
If only we took action sooner
In his piece, Haidt drew parallels between social science research on social media today and research on smoking in the 20th century.
Cigarette makers could ward off calls for regulation because, although there was a preponderance of evidence that tobacco caused cancer, the link had not been conclusive. One can ask how many people lost died because the science was not settled.
Similarly, Facebook and other social media companies have claimed that the science is not settled on whether social media harms our democracy. Haidt advocates for taking action now, as there is a preponderance of evidence that social media harms democracy.
I have the same sentiments about professional dividers.
These people threaten our democracy by purposefully creating controversy, spreading lies and disinformation, demonizing fellow Americans, and sowing division for profit.
As they are primarily on the right, they give fodder to bigoted elements within the Republican Party. Let’s keep using our free counterspeech to work on deplatforming these people.
We can’t wait for scholars to draw a definitive link between their actions and conflict in our society. By then, it may be too late, and our society will be the equivalent of a person with stage 4 lung cancer being told it was probably because of the cigarettes.
Tim Ryan: 'It's a joke to say the Republican Party is the party of law enforcement'
August 20, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — At a Trump rally, mentioning ‘Deep State’ is guaranteed to bring down the proverbial house. But in the wake of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Democrats not only see the GOP’s anti-FBI rhetoric as dangerous – but they also see it as an opportunity, if a sad one.
After we learned that federal agents had gone in – but before we learned they retrieved top secret documents – Trump wound rank and file elected Republicans and the GOP base into an anti-FBI fervor. That fiery rage hasn’t subsided, even after an armed, body armor-clad assailant tried to storm the FBI’s Cincinnati field office last Thursday before being killed after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.
In recent years and decades, Republicans declared themselves the ‘party of law and order,’ but moderate Democrats are challenging them this election cycle. A week after the shooting, and that’s now on full display in the Buckeye State.
“That's become a joke, that they support law enforcement,” Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic Senate nominee in Ohio, told Raw Story. “We’ve got some work to do on our end too, but clearly, it's a joke to say the Republican Party is the party of law enforcement.”
In Ryan’s case, he’s calling out his opponent – Trump-backed “conservative outsider” (according to his campaign website) and Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance – for being afraid of Trump and his base. The Ohio Democrat’s case in point: In the wake of the Cincinnati attack, Vance has ripped on the FBI to his thousands of followers, but he’s yet to use his high-profile perch to offer even faint praise for law enforcement – including local and state first responders.
“Get some guts,” Ryan continued. “These are moms and dads who work for the FBI. They take their kids to the Bengals games, the Reds games, and their kids play soccer and Little League. Literally, they're members of Ohio, they're members of the community, and you can't say, ‘Hey geez. Thanks. Sorry for this’?”
Vance, a proudly unconventional candidate, and his campaign team have been busy posting on social media since the attack. Most posts have focused on taxes, gas prices, obligatory county fair drop-ins, inflation, etc. Not a single post praising or comforting law enforcement officers. That’s across the various social media platforms plugged on his campaign website – the usuals of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and even GETTR.
In fact, Vance only brought up the Mar-a-Lago raid in two tweets – later reposted on Instagram – both of which question the FBI.
“Little to add on the details of the raid on Trump's home: it is disgraceful and unprecedented,” Vance tweeted at 10:25pm on the night Trump first made the raid public. “The question is what comes next. We either have a Republic or we don’t. If we do, the people who’ve politicized the FBI in recent years will face investigation and prosecution.”
His tweet the following morning – a predictable Hillary Clinton dig – blew up.
“They had a warrant.” They had a warrant in 2016, too, based entirely on a fake political opposition memo.
— J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) August 9, 2022
Since that e-layup of a tweet spread far and wide on the right, there was the attack on the FBI field office in Ohio. Vance has also been digitally mum as prominent Republicans have unleashed on the agency, some even borrowing from BLM and progressives with their “defund” the FBI rhetoric.
Months before this latest Trump-fueled dust-up, Vance called for the defunding of the ATF (technically, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).
Joe Biden's ATF is illegally collecting information on the gun transactions of millions of law-abiding citizens & putting them into a digital database.
As Senator, I'll not only lead the fight against Biden's unconstitutional gun database, I'll fight to ABOLISH the ATF. pic.twitter.com/cNY9wQ9OpW
— J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 2, 2022
But Vance has stopped short of going where many far-to-fringe-right Republicans are going in their calls to defund the FBI, but that chorus has only been growing louder.
In Congress, calls to defund the FBI have come from Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) – who is raising money off "Defund the FBI" merch. In New York, GOP House candidate Carl Paladino said Attorney General Merrick Garland “probably should be executed,” before attempting to walk it back, according to The Buffalo News. And former Trump chief strategist and Breitbart News chief executive Steve Bannon has called the FBI the “Gestapo,” before he declared, “We are a threat to the American state.”
Even if Vance stops short of ‘defund,’ he’s a part of this new, MAGA-infused GOP that’s set on dismantling the federal government, starting with purging the current federal workforce. That makes the DOJ an easy target for him.
While Vance wasn’t made available for an interview, his campaign pointed me to his comments to the Toledo Blade.
“The country is way too hot right now,” Vance told the Blade earlier this week. “Politics is way too contentious. The political sides aren’t talking to each other; there are constant attacks. The worst thing you could do in that moment is have the Department of Justice of one side go after the likely presidential candidate of the other side in 2024. …I don’t think it affects my political race, but it could tear the country apart, and I don’t like that.”
To this outsider, there’s a difference between the leaders of the FBI and agents in the field, as Vance explained on The Mark Blazor Show.
“And, obviously, we condemn violent attacks against FBI field offices, but the simple truth is, that's a totally separate question: A wacko who got what was coming to him going into an FBI field office. That's a totally separate question from whether the leadership of the DOJ is conducting itself in a political manner,” Vance said. “And just because a violent guy does a bad thing doesn't mean we're not allowed to criticize our government officials.”
The first-time candidate then ripped the media for “basically saying that Republicans and Trump incited this attack by having the temerity to criticize the leadership of their own government.”
Still, Vance is walking a tightrope.
“Investigate the leadership of the FBI. Investigate the leadership of the DOJ. We know that these guys have engaged – this is besides the Trump stuff – we know that Merrick Garland ordered these guys to go after parents who are protesting at school board meetings,” Vance said on the Hugh Hewitt Show. “There's enough here to actually do real oversight, which is one of the Congress's most important constitutional prerogatives.”
That’s why his opponent, Democratic Rep.Tim Ryan, says Vance’s response – and lack thereof – to the assault on Cincinnati’s FBI field office is so telling. Even with prominent Republicans – from former Vice President Mike Pence to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan –now calling out the party’s rank and file over their heated anti-FBI rhetoric, Ryan says the whole GOP has become tainted, especially congressional Republicans – from party leaders on down.
“They haven’t even tweeted or posted anything, including JD Vance, about ‘Thank you’ to law enforcement, local, state highway patrol, FBI – nothing,” Ryan lamented. “Sad. Sad that there's this kind of attack on law enforcement, the FBI. I think it's unAmerican.”
Ryan says it goes deeper. He fears communities across America are going to feel the fallout from all this anti-government rhetoric that’s now routine.
“Part of the broader thing is like, we need to start respecting each other, like who's gonna do these jobs? Police, teachers, public servants? I mean, like, who's gonna hold the communities together if everyone's getting disrespected and you’re looking the other way when someone attacks an FBI field office?” Ryan asked. “I mean, it's wild.”
Throughout this election year, as President Joe Biden’s popularity sagged, slipped, and then slumped, rank and file Democrats have done whatever they can to sell voters their personal, as-local-as-digitally-possible brands. But more moderate Democrats in key states, like Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, etc. are now moving closer to the unpopular president when it comes to issues of ‘law and order.’
While progressives derailed a policing bill before Congress gaveled into its annual month-long August recess, Ryan and other centrist Democrats are pressuring their congressional leaders to take up a measure to bolster local police departments when they return in September.
“I would love to see us do a security bill,” Ryan said. “We don't have enough cops, people aren't going into the profession, and in a lot of my communities, they make like $14 bucks an hour. We can't move forward like this.”
Ryan isn’t expecting much help from the GOP on the policing measure, because many in the GOP have refused to work with Democrats ever since Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Leader Chuck Schumer struck a climate deal.
Ryan’s seen a lot in his two decade’s representing northeast Ohio in Congress, but he says this is a new low for the GOP and it’s something he’s trying to capitalize by presenting himself as a centrist alternative.
“I don't even think there's a Republican Party anymore,” Ryan contends, in a pitch that’s sticking with many fed-up blue-collar workers across Ohio. “I think it's just a bunch of extremists and former Republicans who are looking for a home in the exhausted majority, which is what we're trying to do in our campaign is say, ‘You're welcome to be a part of this.’”
