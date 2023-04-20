Fearful after councilwoman’s slaying, N.J. mayor says she won’t seek reelection

Now, Smith is being considered for another promotion, according to The Guardian. The outlet reports that Smith is one of 15 total individuals being interviewed:

"Jared Smith will be interviewed alongside 14 others next month by a nominating commission that will make recommendations to DeSantis, who last week signed a six-week abortion ban into law," The Guardian reported. "The governor appointed Smith to the newly established sixth district court of appeal in December, four months after voters in Hillsborough county ousted him from the circuit court following his controversial ruling."

The news was also picked up by Above The Law, which noted that this will be the fifth state supreme court justice pick by DeSantis.

"So a reliably conservative jurist who just happens to be out of step with Floridians is exactly the kind of person DeSantis wants on that court," the report says.