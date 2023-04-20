Fearful after councilwoman’s slaying, N.J. mayor says she won’t seek reelection
Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick began to cry at the borough's council meeting on April 10 as she announced she will not be running for re-election. Kilpatrick said she fears for her safety after councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot and killed outside her home earlier this year in a case that remains under investigation.

Sayreville’s mayor said she does not plan to run for re-election for concerns of her safety after a borough councilwoman was shot and killed earlier this year. Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said at an April 10 council meeting that she is “absolutely” concerned for the safety of herself and her family. Eunice Dwumfour, who served Sayreville as councilwoman, was killed outside her home in February. The case remains unsolved and no arrests have been made. “None of us sitting up here, none of us should have to worry about the cars driving past their house. None of us should have to worry about whether...