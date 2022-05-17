Fearing protests, Cuba clamps down on dissent, independent media with new criminal code
People take part in a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on July 11, 2021. - YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Cuba’s National Assembly has approved a new criminal code that maintains the death penalty for several crimes, punishes criticism of government officials with jail time and makes it illegal for independent media to receive funds from abroad, the latest step in a relentless government campaign to squash dissent following mass protests last year. The new legal framework adds several new crime definitions tackling opposition activities and freedom of expression and association. The proposal was swiftly approved unanimously in a weekend session where Cuban leader Raúl Castro, who currently holds n...