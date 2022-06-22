Federal court dissolves decades-old minority hiring decree in Chicago Fire Department, cites big ethnic gains

Republicans had an opportunity to support a bipartisan commission similar to the 9/11 commission set up to detail mistakes after the terrorist attack. In this case, Republicans voted the measure down in the Senate and refused to participate in the committee that came out of the House.
The move came after Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Gladys Sicknick, the mother of Officer Brian Sicknick, met with senators trying to get them to support a commission. Still, the GOP voted it down with support from the former president, who called it a "Democrat trap," last May.
McCarthy tried to have members like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on the panel, but there is now speculation about Jordan's calls with the president on and around Jan. 6. Democrats ended up recruit two anti-Trump Republicans.
"But when Pelosi wrongfully didn't allow them, we should've picked other people. We have a lot of good people in the Republican Party," Trump told Sherman.
Now Trump is furious that there aren't any Republicans there to protect him and speak out on his behalf. Last week, the president ranted in all capital letters that he deserves "EQUAL TIME" to defend himself.
As part of the conversation with Trump, Sherman noted that the ex-president has no interest in supporting McCarthy for the Speaker office. He's not the only one. Far-right figures like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also don't want McCarthy to lead the House GOP.
When asked about McCarthy's bid for Speaker, Trump refused to comment, "But I [will] just tell you that — and I like Kevin very much — but in retrospect, it's not fair when you have, I don't know how many people they have on the committee in total, but whatever it is, and you have nobody to give the opposing point of view."
There aren't opposing points of view on the facts around Jan. 6, what Trump appears to want to do, according to his 12-page statement, is continue to promote conspiracy theories that have been debunked.
"We also wondered if McCarthy's decision here will play into Trump's calculation as to whether he will endorse the California Republican for Speaker," wrote Sherman.
"Well, I don't want to comment on that now. But you and I will talk at some point in the future," said Trump.