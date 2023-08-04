Federal judge temporarily blocks law aimed at deterring deceptive anti-abortion practices

A sign pointing toward the entrance to the Waterleaf Women's Center on East New York Street, May 13, 2023, in Aurora. - Shanna Madison/Chicago Tribune/TNS
A federal judge in Rockford has temporarily blocked the enforcement of a new law that allows the Illinois attorney general’s office to penalize anti-abortion pregnancy centers if they use deception to interfere with patients seeking the procedure. The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the conservative Chicago nonprofit law firm the Thomas More Society that contended the measure, signed into law last week by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, violates the First Amendment right to free speech. During a hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston, appointed to his post by former Repub...