Federal jury gets case against longtime Democratic insider charged with lying to protect former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
Tim Mapes, former House Speaker Mike Madigan's chief of staff, leaves after his perjury trial at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse, Aug. 22, 2023. - John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — A federal jury now has the perjury case against Tim Mapes, who is accused of lying to a grand jury investigating Mapes’ longtime boss, Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan. The jury of six men and six women was sent back at 4:35 p.m. Central time after hearing about five hours of closing arguments. The panel immediately sent U.S. District Judge John Kness a note saying it would leave for the day Wednesday and return at 9 a.m. Thursday. Mapes, 68, of Springfield, is charged with perjury and attempted obstruction of justice and accused in an indictment of repeatedly lying during hi...