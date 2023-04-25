Federal probe expands into racist bullying incidents at Utah schools
Photo by Jonathan Taylor on Unsplash

A federal investigation into racist bullying incidents at the school district in Park City, Utah has expanded, reported The Salt Lake Tribune on Monday.

"The Office for Civil Rights, or OCR, is now investigating complaints at Treasure Mountain Junior High and Park City High School. Those were added to the investigation the OCR launched in February at Ecker Middle School after a formal parent complaint about anti-Semitic bullying and other racist incidents," reported Michelle Deininger. "The OCR handles complaints about various types of civil rights law violations in public schools. It currently has 20 racial harassment claims under review in Utah. Two of those are in Park City; one filed Feb 16 and another filed March 7 of this year. In addition, the OCR opened a sexual harassment investigation at a Park City school on March 7."

Park City is a small resort town in Utah on the opposite side of the Wasatch Range from Salt Lake City, home to fewer than 10,000 people, where tourists often outnumber locals.

"The growing scope of the inquiries likely stems from concerns expressed by families and district employees after the Ecker Hill investigation began," said the report. "Multiple local sources told KPCW they either filed their own complaints or were interviewed by an OCR attorney after the agency’s review of Ecker Hill began in February."

According to a prior report, over 50 such incidents were recorded at Park City High School. In one incident, a swastika was found drawn on the bottom of a desk in a Jewish teacher's classroom.

Racism controveries have often made news in Utah, a state with a heavily white but slowly diversifying population. In one incident in 2021, students at the University of Utah showed the N-word down at a contractor and pelted him with sunflower seeds.

