Florida GOP lawmaker rants about 'full blown Communism' in unhinged reaction to federal worker vax mandate

On Tuesday, in response to reports that President Joe Biden will mandate all federal workers either get vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to regular testing, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) released an unhinged statement claiming that the president is a Communist.
"Chairman Joe Biden has gone full communist as his Administration plans on forcing federal employees to get vaccinated against their will," said Donalds. "I never thought I would live to see the day when the so-called leader of the Free World would put political power over personal freedom in this latest anti-American and tyrannical infringement of government power."
Donalds, a freshman member of Congress, gained national attention when he attacked the Congressional Black Caucus for refusing him membership — a decision made in part because of his vote to overturn the presidential election.