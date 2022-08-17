Feds crack down, ask for public’s help as weapons smuggling to Haiti rises to unprecedented levels
View of several semi-automatic weapons on display Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Miami, where federal agents announced a crackdown on weapons smuggling to Haiti. - Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — A row of federal agents and prosecutors stood Wednesday behind tables displaying dozens of recently seized military-grade sniper rifles, belt-fed machine guns and semi-automatic pistols — all originally destined for Haiti. Their message: Firearms smuggling from South Florida to Haiti has spun into “an alarming trend” and the feds need the public’s help to plug the pipeline of illegal weapons exports to the violence-stricken Caribbean nation. Anthony Salisbury, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations, said at a news conference that both the number of weapons and the ...