Feds fight new trial bid in Whitmer kidnap case
Barry Croft was convicted in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. - Kent County Sheriff's Office/TNS/TNS

DETROIT — The ringleaders convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer do not deserve a new trial because they failed to provide credible evidence of juror misconduct or that the judge was biased, prosecutors said in a court filing unsealed Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker unsealed a redacted version of the government's filing, two weeks after lawyers for ringleaders Adam Fox and Barry Croft requested a new trial, arguing the judge was openly hostile toward the defense and revealing that one juror leaked details about deliberations. Fox and Croft were convicted in...