Feds seek 30 years in prison for Philly Proud Boys leader Zach Rehl’s role in Jan. 6 attack
From left, Brian Healion, Freedom Vy, Zach Rehl and Isaiah Giddings pose for a photo on Jan. 6, 2021, in the office of Sen. - U.S. District Court/U.S. District Court/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Zach Rehl, head of the Philadelphia chapter of the Proud Boys, could spend three decades in federal prison if prosecutors get their way later this month at his sentencing hearing. The role that Rehl and three other leaders of the neofacist organization played in organizing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol “threatened the bedrock principles of our country” and warranted the significant punishment, government lawyers argued in a court filing late Thursday. Their recommendation of 30 years is nearly twice that of the most serious prison sentence imposed so far against a...