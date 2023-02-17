Feds want 25 more years in jail for R. Kelly on Chicago conviction, saying he’s shown no remorse for years of sexual abuse
In this photo from Sept. 17, 2019, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors in Chicago are asking for a 25-year consecutive prison sentence for R. Kelly for his conviction last year on child pornography charges, saying he’s a “serial sexual predator” who has shown no remorse for his crimes and tried to blame his victims for their own abuse. In requesting that Kelly’s sentence run consecutively to the 30-year term he already received for a racketeering conviction in New York, prosecutors are essentially asking U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber to ensure that the Chicago-born R&B superstar will die in prison. In their 37-page filing lat...