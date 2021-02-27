Female duo elected to lead Germany's far-left Die Linke party

Online federal party conference of Die Linke in Berlin - Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, new federal co-chairwoman of Die Linke (The Left Party), speaks during The Left's online federal conference. A Berlin event hall has been opened for the main speaks during the two-day conference. - Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Two women - Janine Wissler and Susanne Hennig-Wellsow - were elected to serve as the new leadership duo of Germany's far-left Die Linke opposition party at a conference on Saturday.

Wissler, from the state of Hesse, and Hennig-Wellsow of Thuringia had run largely unopposed for the role, which will see them steer the opposition party into the general election scheduled in September.

The result of Saturday's vote must still be confirmed by a postal vote after the conference.

Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, who led the party for nine years, did not stand again.

Speeches at the party conference were held at an event venue in Berlin, and delegates were able to participate online.

In her speech, Wissler said the goal of the new leadership was to inherently change society. "This is not about a larger piece of the pie. It is about the whole, about the bakery," Wissler said.

Hennig-Wellsow urged her fellow party members to unify and called for Die Linke to take on responsibility in a possible future government as part of a coalition with the Social Democrats and the Greens.

"Let's not wait any longer! The people don't have time to wait for us," Hennig-Wellsow said.

The heads of Die Linke's parliamentary faction welcomed the outcome and said it would help them gain more votes in the upcoming election.

"With today, our chances rise to get double figures in the parliamentary election," Dietmar Bartsch, co-leader of the faction, told dpa.

Die Linke is currently trending between 7 and 8 per cent in recent polls, which have also shown that a coalition with the Social Democrats and the Greens would so far not gain a majority to govern.

Germany's political class is gearing up for a slew of state elections this year, and then a national poll on September 26 that will determine who replaces Angela Merkel as chancellor.