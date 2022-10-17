Fetterman has more campaign money than Oz heading into the end of a tight Pa. Senate race
Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Mehmet Oz attends evening services at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. - Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Democrat John Fetterman had substantially more campaign money left to spend than Republican Mehmet Oz as they entered the final weeks of a close U.S. Senate race with national consequences. Fetterman had $4.2 million in his campaign fund as of Sept. 30, while Oz had $2.5 million, according to public disclosures filed Saturday, reflecting how much firepower each campaign has for television ads and other campaigning as they sprint through the final weeks of a crucial race. The totals came after Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, raised more than $22 million for his cam...