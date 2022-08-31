Fetterman rejected a debate with Oz and now the Pa. Senate race is descending further into name-calling

Dr. Oz TOM GRALISH/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — An already acerbic Pennsylvania Senate race got even more combative this week after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said he won’t attend a debate that he and Republican opponent Mehmet Oz were invited to next week. The debate, at the KDKA TV station in Pittsburgh, was scheduled for next Tuesday. Fetterman’s campaign officially declined the invitation this Tuesday, unleashing a deluge of insults from Oz’s campaign, which has challenged him to five debates. “We were just informed by... KDKA that the Fetterman campaign is declining to attend the KDKA debate,” Brittany Yanick, an Oz spokesp...