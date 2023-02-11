Fetterman to return to Senate on Monday
US-NEWS-PASENATE-FETTERMAN-LAMB. - TIM TAI/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Senator John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania) is planning to return to the Senate on Monday after spending much of last week in the hospital after feeling 'light-headed.'

Doctors have ruled out a second stroke for Fetterman. There was also no evidence of new seizures as Fetterman underwent CT, CTA and MRI tests, according to Fetterman's communication director Joe Calvello in a statement released to the public.

It has been less than a year since Fetterman's stroke in May 2022.

Fetterman was driven to George Washington University Hospital after feeling lightheaded during the Senate Democratic retreat last week.