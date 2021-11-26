Fidel Castro’s aura has faded amid power struggles and growing opposition in Cuba

Former Cuban President Raul Castro, left, and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel participate in a torch march to celebrate Cuban National Hero Jose Marti in Havana, on Jan. 27, 2020. - YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Five years after Fidel Castro’s death, a game of thrones is under way in Cuba. Castro’s legacy continues shaping much of the communist island’s political and economic system. And his thought is the prevailing doctrine of the Communist Party. Yet the aura surrounding Castro that shaped much of the narrative during his life has lost appeal among younger generations concerned with the country’s present and future. Instead, many Cubans have joined the opposition ranks, clashing directly in unprecedented protests with the government of current leader Miguel Díaz-Canel. Díaz-Canel ascended to power ...