Fights over Pennsylvania election rules that seemed settled after 2020 have now come roaring back
Philadelphia elections workers recount ballots in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary. - Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s primary election and Senate race recount are over. But as the state heads into yet another high-profile and contentious November, elections officials and lawyers are warily acknowledging something: It’s starting to feel a bit like 2020. The fight over how votes are cast and counted has once again taken center stage, and officials are bracing for another torrent of litigation. Lawyers are already preparing for a series of court battles over which ballots should count, at a level on par with the most thoroughly litigated election in the state’s history two years ago...