Fights over Pennsylvania election rules that seemed settled after 2020 have now come roaring back

Speaking with ten close Trump confidants, Orr reports that despite no "formal campaign apparatus in place" Trump is "is nevertheless closer than ever to announcing another run for office."

"The prospect of Trump launching a third bid for the White House as an end-of-summer or October surprise has worried many of these allies, who think the timing is premature," the report continues adding that they are begging him to hold off until either after the midterms or next year.

As one advisor admitted, "I don’t think the lack of planning means he’s not actually serious about running. It just means it’s going to be another fly-by-the-seat-of-his-pants sh*t show if he does.”

Added to his launch problems are questions about who would join the effort, with Orr reporting, "While Trump has yet to abandon his practice of consulting a rotating cast of friends, family members and advisers about his political decisions, it is unclear who among his kitchen cabinet would actually commit themselves to another presidential campaign. He has complained, both privately and publicly, about former aides such as Mark Meadows and Kellyanne Conway, who have detailed their experiences in the Trump White House with personal memoirs, and has an increasingly limited number of advisers who are neither profiting off their proximity to him or directly on his payroll – limiting his willingness to trust their intentions."

Among those are key former White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner who, Orr notes, have been putting "distance" between themselves and Trump despite their familial ties.

"Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are no longer part of his everyday political operation, said multiple people familiar with the situation, noting that the couple has spent most of the past 18 months focused on their children, settling into the Miami area, and ensuring the success of Kushner’s new investment fund, Affinity Partners," the report states with one Trump insider claiming, "I don’t see them being all that involved strategically. Trump trusts [Ivanka] but she’s not knee deep in this like most of his advisers.”

A former Trump campaign adviser -- who admitted they were not ready to commit to another run -- told CNN's Orr, "He won’t have trouble attracting people if he runs, the trouble will be in who he attracts. If it resembles anything like 2016 or 2020, there were days when we spent 18 or 19 hours at Trump Tower because of how short-staffed he was. That scares me off a little bit.”

The report goes on to note that Trump has increasingly been turning to Donald Trump Jr. for strategic advice.

