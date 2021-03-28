GOP senator complains push by Democrats for voting rights bill and gun reform will 'ruin' the Senate
NBC screenshot

Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press" with host Chuck Todd, Sen Pat Toomey (R-PA) complained about Democrats trying to push through a voters' rights bill while pondering bills to restrict the purchase of high-powered weapons, saying their moves would "ruin" the Senate.

Toomey, who is not running for re-election after butting heads with former president Donald Trump, attacked Democrats for their "shameful" attempt to take away the filibuster that could prevent those bills from being passed.


"Some of our Democratic colleagues are making a shameful attempt to ruin what remains of the functioning of the Senate and will do long-term damage to the country," Toomey asserted while discussing the filibuster. "You know, years ago Democrats universally supported keeping the filibuster. Barack Obama was in favor of keeping the filibuster. Now, when a different party is in control, suddenly it's become a racist tool? How ridiculous."

You can watch below: