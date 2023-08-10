Fire death toll on Hawaii's Maui island jumps to 36
Flames from a Hawaii wildfire stoked by hurricane winds threatened parts of Lahaina, on the island of Maui, and forced evacuations (Zeke Kalua/AFP)

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead in the wildfire on Hawaii's Maui island, Maui County said in a statement on its website late Wednesday. "As the firefighting efforts continue, 36 total fatalities have been discovered today amid the active Lahaina fire. No other details are available at this time," the brief statement said. Earlier Wednesday, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen had put the death toll at six. Witnesses described apocalyptic scenes in the hard-hit coastal town of Lahaina, a picturesque destination popular with tourists visiting the US archipelago in the Pacific. People resorted ...