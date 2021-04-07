Tishaura Jones makes history —winning St. Louis mayoral seat as first Black woman

<p>The document says, among other things, "The FBI became aware of compromising pictures, depicting 'Congressman Gaetz, and an Election Official involved in a 'sexual orgy with underage prostitutes', in Maitland, Florida, during an unrelated investigation into political corruption and public integrity in another criminal case. Subsequent information has resulted in Congressman Gaetz becoming a target of a widening investigation into serious underage sex trafficking, political corruption, public integrity, and other criminal allegations against Congressman Gaetz and others."</p><p>Gaetz posted the information with a wide-eyed emoji. </p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2104ea6d91a93f80e7de5c86e39fd968" id="e23e2"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1379601916838223878"><div style="margin:1em 0">😳 https://t.co/1moUoZk5wc</div> — Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz)<a href="https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/statuses/1379601916838223878">1617757703.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p>It prompted many to ask if Gaetz realizes that an extortion plot requires something with which someone can be extorted first. </p><p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="985ca5326ef36b172f40f1dd2c2b9ebd" id="a5a54"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1379612691908583424"><div style="margin:1em 0">@irishrygirl @mattgaetz @mattgaetz is still tweeting? https://t.co/O21rQYroCn</div> — Wendy Lou Who🌊Vote Blue In 2022🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@Wendy Lou Who🌊Vote Blue In 2022🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊)<a href="https://twitter.com/WendyLouWho11/statuses/1379612691908583424">1617760272.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df864a38cf6fbf2b4813de4341f2c70d" id="b9212"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1379606399978733570"><div style="margin:1em 0">@pablo_honey1 @mattgaetz He's about to go through some things.</div> — arthur a. (@arthur a.)<a href="https://twitter.com/artswanson9/statuses/1379606399978733570">1617758772.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Howdy. <a href="https://t.co/OytZDaSku9">pic.twitter.com/OytZDaSku9</a><br/>— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) <a href="https://twitter.com/TrueFactsStated/status/1379614505932451841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">This is how we see you trying to escape the 💩 storm you are in. Please keep it up. This is highly entertaining. 😁👍 <a href="https://t.co/FC7PJ2XBRz">pic.twitter.com/FC7PJ2XBRz</a><br/>— Mr Black (@CapriFaze) <a href="https://twitter.com/CapriFaze/status/1379603676763811841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Hey Matt, innocent people don't ask for pardons 😉<br/>— Randy 🏴☠️ (@BigDFromCinci) <a href="https://twitter.com/BigDFromCinci/status/1379602401955569664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">I too get upset when evidence of my crimes is used against me<br/>— Harry (@DocEgonSpengler) <a href="https://twitter.com/DocEgonSpengler/status/1379602167179399169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>
CONTINUE READING
Show less