Tishaura Jones makes history —winning St. Louis mayoral seat as first Black woman

St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones has now officially been elected Mayor Tishaura Jones.

According to multiple reports Jones, who referred to herself as the most progressive candidate on the ballot, declared victory Tuesday night. She received excited fanfare from supporters, one of whom is Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), elected last year.

Among the policies she championed, Jones said she wants to eliminate cash bail, prevent evictions, boost funding for homeless services, invest in public safety, and close Workhouse jail.

"We have constantly increased our police budget over the last several decades and crime keeps getting worse," Jones told The Appeal in an interview. "We cannot keep throwing money at the same thing and expect different results. How do we look at other cities who have been where we are and adapt some of those things and tweak them for our city?"

