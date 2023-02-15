Five victims of MSU shooting remain in critical condition
Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS

The five injured victims of a mass shooting at Michigan State University remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, said spokesman Corey Alexander on Wednesday morning. The five, all MSU students, were injured during a shooting Monday night that took the lives of three other classmates, all from Metro Detroit ― Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner Four of the hospitalized victims required surgical intervention, Sparrow's Chief Medical Officer Denny Martin said Tuesday morning. One of the wounded victims has been identified in a GoFundMe as Guadalupe "Lupe" Huapilla-Perez...