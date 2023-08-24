Fla. forbids public funding of community IDs but local programs still issuing them
A community ID event hosted by Legal Aid Service of Broward County in partnership with Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. - D.A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS

Brenda Morris was all dolled up and ready for her closeup. She wore red lipstick and a black-and-pink patterned dress as a volunteer snapped her photo in the TV room at the Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale. She reviewed the photos, insisting the volunteer use the most flattering one on her new community ID card. The ID card will help Morris, 68, gain easier access medical care and, she hopes, a seeing eye dog. Morris, who has vision loss and is hard of hearing, said she did not know exactly how long it’s been since she was evicted and became homeless, but she figured it had been a few months....