Flight searches to London from U.S. surge after Queen Elizabeth's death

(Reuters) - Travel startup Hopper said on Friday it had noticed a surge in flight searches to London from the United States following the death of Queen Elizabeth. In the hour of the announcement of the queen's death flight searches to London from the U.S. saw a 49% spike compared with the previous day, according to the company. This comes at a time when the British pound is weak against the dollar making Britain an appealing tourist destination for people traveling from the United States. Flight searches from around the world to London airports surged by 40% compared with the previous day, an...
Rudy Giuliani says that 9/11 was, in some ways, the greatest day of his life
September 09, 2022
Days before the 21st anniversary of the attacks of 9/11, Rudy Giuliani appeared on Newsmax to discuss what it was like to serve as Mayor of New York City during that time. Looking back at the events that transpired after two planes flew into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, Giuliani describes his feelings as "complex."
"I guess the best way to describe it is it was the worst day of my life and in some ways, you know, the greatest day of my life in terms of my city, my country, my family," Giuliani says.
"It was the worst foreign attack on this country since the war of 1812," Giuliani continued. "It was a complete surprise. It was an attack on completely innocent people and I watched it first-hand."
Describing the first "shocking incident" the former mayor witnessed after the attacks, Giuliani recalls seeing a man jump 101 floors from one of the towers.
"I was transfixed by it," Giuliani says. "All the things that go through your head — why is he doing it? How did he make that choice? Oh my God, can I stop it . . . can I grab him? And then all of a sudden he hit the ground and I watched what happened to his body, which I will not describe."
Giuliani recalls feeling the need to throw out any pre-conceived emergency plans and trudge forward based on instincts alone, and then praying to God that they all hopefully made the right decisions.
"The thing that sticks with me always is the image of the people coming in in the morning to work," Giuliani says. "From people delivering bagels, to people opening up their complicated computer programs, to people just opening little stores. Completely innocent people having nothing to do with the insanity of this attack."
What the full interview segment below:
Rudy Giuliani Discusses the Upcoming 21st Anniversary of 9/11 and the Passing of Queen Elizabeth II www.youtube.com
Judge temporarily blocks AZ law that would ban recording video of police
September 09, 2022
An Arizona law that would make it illegal to create video recordings of police in certain circumstances will not go into effect Sept. 24 as planned, after a federal judge temporarily blocked its enforcement.
The judge on Friday morning granted a temporary injunction of the law, essentially putting the law on hold while a court case challenging it plays out.
The law would prohibit video recording of police officers within eight feet of where “law enforcement activity” is happening and if a person does not stop after being told to, they could face a class 3 misdemeanor and up to 30 days in jail.
The plaintiffs in the case, including the Arizona Mirror and other media and civil rights organizations, say that the law is unconstitutional because it violates First Amendment rights.
“It’s a gratifying victory,” said Matthew Kelly, attorney representing the plaintiffs. “I’m pleased that the judge recognized that this law is very likely unconstitutional on its face and it’s a great win for both journalists and anybody else in Arizona who wants to simply exercise their First Amendment right to record video of law enforcement performing their duties in public.”
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, who were named in the suit, both said last week that they would not defend the law in court.
The judge on Friday gave any other officials wishing to defend the law a week to step up and do so. It’s rare but not unheard of, Kelly said, to be involved in a lawsuit that no one is willing to defend.
“It’s not an automatic win,” he said. “The court still has to consider the argument and make its ruling based on what the law is.”
The plaintiffs in the legal challenge are the Mirror and its parent, States Newsroom; the Arizona Broadcasters Association; the Arizona Newspapers Association; the parent company of Fox 10 Phoenix; the parent company of KTVK 3TV, KPHO CBS 5 News and KOLD News 13; KPNX 12 News; NBCUniversal, which owns Telemundo Arizona; the National Press Photographers Association; Phoenix Newspapers Inc., which owns The Arizona Republic; Scripps Media, which owns ABC15 in Phoenix and KGUN9 in Tucson; and the ACLU of Arizona.
Courts have historically ruled that the First Amendment protects the publication of videos, as well as the recording of them — particularly videos of public officers in public places.
The U.S. Supreme Court “has consistently recognized a right to gather news, and recording police and other government officials is newsgathering,” attorneys for the news organizations and the ACLU noted in their filings. In a 1972 case, the high court ruled that “freedom of the press could be eviscerated” without First Amendment protections for seeking out the news.
The law was supported by every Republican legislator and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
“At States Newsroom, we are pleased and relieved that no Arizonans, whether or not they are journalists, need to worry about enforcement of a law that would have prevented them from exercising their First Amendment rights,” said Andrea Verykoukis, deputy director of the nonprofit news organization. “We will be interested to see if any officials choose to defend this unconstitutional measure.”
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
Trump's 'terrible summer' is making Republicans behave like 'complete idiots': MSNBC analyst
September 09, 2022
On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," The Atlantic staff writer Mark Leibovich outlined how former President Donald Trump is helping to destroy the Republican Party's natural advantage in a midterm under a Democratic presidency, and put their odds of a congressional majority on the line.
This comes as Republicans are already coping with a sharp dropoff in political donations, at the very moment of the campaign cycle where having the funding to stay on the air is most important.
"The evidence is Joe Biden has not been super popular over these first two difficult years of his term," said anchor Ari Melber. "The evidence is there's a lot of concern in the country about what's going on, where we're headed, rising prices, all that talk about normalcy for most working people has not given way to normalcy. And yet you have this other evidence that it's not a gangbusters path for the Republicans right now. I'm curious, where you come down, what you see happening?"
"First of all, Joe Biden had a good first, let's say, six months of his presidency," said Leibovich. "He was quite popular. Things were going pretty well. Afghanistan, obviously, threw him into a tailspin that he didn't recover from for many months, but he's had a really good summer legislatively. But also in the mechanics of politics, you have the Dobbs decision obviously. Donald Trump has had a terrible summer."
The problem for Republicans, noted Leibovich, is that the more Trump dominates the news cycle, the less Republicans can shape their own message — and the more time they have to waste on defenses of the president they know are shallow, most notably on his hoarding of highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
"This is sort of an object lesson in if you don't want to talk about inflation, if you don't want to talk about crime, if you don't want to talk about the border, what's Donald Trump going to give us this week?" said Leibovich. "Between the January 6th commission and now the Mar-a-Lago search and everything that's come out of it. It not only has kept Trump in the news, which is not a place that most Republicans want to be in, in talking about him, it's made a lot of the people running in his name, like Dr. Oz or even Marco Rubio look like complete idiots, because they have to inhabit the reality distortion field about whether they voted — would have voted to certify his election in 2021 or, you know, Rubio says stuff that he clearly knows better than to say about the Mar-a-Lago search. So there's a lot of trickle-down idiocy that manages to make Joe Biden and Democrats look much better in these key weeks leading up to the election."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Utah's Mike Lee has the support of all GOP senators — except one
Watch below or at this link.
Mark Leibovich on Trump's "terrible summer" www.youtube.com
