'I had to turn away a cancer patient': Florida doctor tells CNN heartbreaking story about state's failed COVID response
A worried patient sits in a hospital bed (Shutterstock)

A Florida doctor told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday that the failed response in his state to the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced him to make painful decisions.

Dr. Nitesh Paryani, the Medical Director at Tampa Oncology and Proton, explained to Cuomo that his facility his simply run out of beds thanks to the influx in COVID-19 patients.

"I had to turn away a cancer patient that needed emergency treatment because my hospital didn't have any beds," he said. "When I established my cancer practice... the one principle my family built treating cancer patients off is we would never turn away a patient regardless of whether they could pay or not. And for the first time in my family history we had to turn someone away."

Paryani also said that the massive influx of COVID patients is putting major strains on the health care system's ability to deliver quality care.

"What we are seeing is just a tremendous amount of patients coming in," he said. "The other day our emergency room had a 12-hour wait... patients who need complex care simply can't access it. This kind of strain is something we've never seen before."

Watch the video below.



Florida doctor tells heartbreaking story about state's failed COVID response www.youtube.com

Video SmartNews