Florida burglary suspects called 911 for police help moving stolen goods

A Florida man and his girlfriend were jailed after a burglary at a Dollar General store and a private residence. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two alleged bumbling burglars were arrested in Polk County over the weekend after one suspect dialed 911 intending to ask for help moving stolen goods and a ride to Orlando International Airport. Deputies initially responded to a burglary call at a Dollar General in Poinciana at 1 a.m. on Dec. 31, where “multiple items were stolen,” according to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Deputies reviewed Dollar General’s video surveillance tapes and recognized one of the suspects whom they identified as Martin Gonzalez-Garcia. Police searched the area for Gonzal...