Florida children’s hospitals see pediatric COVID cases soar amid delta variant surge

The exterior of the Nicklaus Children's Hospital, where children are being treated for COVID-19, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. - Carl Juste/Miami Herald/TNS
MIAMI — More Florida children were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday than in any other state, reflecting a rapid rise in serious illness among an age group considered to be at the lowest risk of severe outcomes from the disease and many still not eligible for the vaccine. A total of 46 pediatric patients were admitted to a Florida hospital with a confirmed infection while an additional 22 were hospitalized with a suspected case, according to the federal government’s hospital capacity data. Only Texas reported a higher total number of pediatric patients in hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 ...