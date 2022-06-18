Florida congressman deletes embarrassing Tweet
Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) (House website).

During the House January 6 Committee hearings, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) took to Twitter to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for allegedly letting CNN set up their panel inside the Capitol to discuss the proceedings.

"In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for TV ratings, Pelosi let the Communist News Network build a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln's desk once stood," Steube wrote.

There was just one problem: the CNN panel was not in the Capitol at all. It was just a studio backdrop — something used in every cable newsroom for dramatic effect.

Steube, apparently realizing he just didn't understand how TV sets work, went on to delete the tweet — but not before fact-checkers picked it up.

Steube, who represents the Sarasota area in Congress, has caused controversy before on multiple occasions.

He has claimed that transgender people are an insult to God as an argument against passing the Equality Act, and has brandished guns while calling into a gun legislation hearing from his home.

