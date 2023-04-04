Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried, Senate leader Lauren Book released from jail after abortion protest arrest
Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, shown in August 2022, and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were arrested during a demonstration over an abortion bill on Monday. - Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book and nine others were released from jail after being arrested Monday night on trespassing charges for protesting a six-week abortion ban that’s poised to pass the Legislature. “We know what we’re fighting for,” Fried said in an interview Tuesday. “If it takes us getting arrested to wake everybody up, then so be it.” Fried and Book, along with several other state lawmakers, were among 40 or so demonstrators outside Tallahassee City Hall across the street from the Capitol after the Senate passed a s...