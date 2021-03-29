Active shooter situation in Everglades National Park — and the suspect is at large
An active shooter has been reported in the Everglades National Park, the park's Twitter account said Sunday evening.

Thus far, there are no reported deaths or injuries but hotels in the area are being told to shelter in place and the shooter is at large. Park officials said that a 33-year-old white man shot at park rangers.

The Everglades National Park is 1.5 million acres in acres in a square mile Miami-Dade, Monroe and Collier Counties. The country has had two mass shootings over the course of the last 10 days, one in Atlanta, Georgia and another in Boulder, Colorado.

The story is still developing.