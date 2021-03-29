Active shooter situation in Everglades National Park — and the suspect is at large

Michigan Republican Chairman Ron Weiser is facing increasing heat for calling the three top woman state officials in his states "witches" and for joking about political assassinations. Weiser's loathsome words might have amused fellow wingnut Republicans, but a growing number of normal people are demanding that he resign his position as a member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents.

<p> In an unusual turn of events, several fellow regents are calling for Weiser's resignation. Here's the <em>Detroit Free Press</em> report today:</p> <p> "Members of the University of Michigan board of regents are <a href="https://www.freep.com/story/news/politics/elections/2021/03/26/weiser-witches-nessel-whitmer-benson/7013794002/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">calling for fellow regent Ron Weiser</a> to resign after Weiser, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, called the three highest ranking female elected officials in the state "witches."</p><p> "During a political event in Oakland County, Weiser made the comment in reference to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and said the GOP needs to make sure "they are ready for the burning at the stake." </p><p> "He also used the word assassination when asked about what Republicans could do about Reps. Peter Meijer and Fred Upton, GOP congressman who voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump." </p><p> "Other than assassination, I have no other way other than voting them out, ok?" Weiser said as people laughed, according to video of the meeting posted to Facebook.</p><p> "You people have to go out there and support their opponents. You have to do what you need to get out the vote in those areas. That's how you beat people." </p><p> Today, some of the regents are suggesting that Weiser beat himself, as reported in the <em>Free Press</em>:</p> <p> "Regents Mark Bernstein, Michael Behm and Jordan Acker, all Democrats, said Weiser's statements were dangerous, disgusting and beneath a leader of the university. </p><p> "His reference to Gov. Whitmer, Attorney General Nessel and Secretary of State Benson as 'the three witches' is blatantly sexist. Suggesting that the work of a political party should enable burning these three women at the stake is even worse," Bernstein said in a phone interview. </p><p> "Our job as regents is to be responsible stewards of the University of Michigan. In doing so, we must protect democracy, honor public service and support our students. Regent Weiser has failed to do so. Our university and the people of this state deserve better. He should resign." </p><p> "Acker echoed those comments in a series of tweets Friday afternoon. </p><p> "Comments about removal by 'assassination' are a literal attack on our democracy and are incredibly dangerous in light of the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol. And the FBI-thwarted attacks on our governor. Furthermore, sexist language referring to the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state as 'witches' has no place on our campus. This language and behavior is incompatible with service to the University of Michigan," Acker tweeted. </p><p> "Given that, the only appropriate response, and the best thing for the University of Michigan, is for Ron Weiser to resign." </p><p> "Behm told the <em>Free Press</em> similar reasoning led him to his conclusion Weiser needed to step down.</p><p> "The word assassination should never be uttered by a publicly elected official in any speech," Behm said. "As for the other comments, misogyny has no place in our society. They are completely antithetical to what our university is abou</p><p> The newspaper did point out that forcing Weiser off the board would not be easy:</p> <p> "The board itself has no power to force out Weiser. He and the other members of the board are elected in statewide elections. Weiser was elected to the board in 2016 after being off for several years. His term runs until 2025. If voters wanted to recall him, they would have get an approved recall petition, which would have to gather signatures from 25% of the number of Michigan voters in the 2020 general election."</p> <p> By no means, if this Weiser's first brush with infamy for disgusting public words. All the way back in 2012, he uttered <a href="https://bit.ly/3csqSoK" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">these</a> incredibly racist comments, as reported at RawStory.com.</p> <p> It can be argued that Weiser does not deserve all the attention he has gotten. But if nothing else, he has earned note for humiliating himself with one out of the most pathetic non-apologies on record.</p> <p> As recently as Friday, Weiser was quite unbowed, claiming his own words -- affirmatively stated and not in response to media inquiries or charges by anyone -- were somehow "taken out of context." Weiser spun it, incredibly, as a positive learning experience for all:</p> <p> "I want to thank my friends and supporters who sent me thoughtful feedback today. I made some comments that are clearly being taken out of context. While I should have chosen my words more carefully, anyone who knows me understands I would never advocate for violence. I've spoken with Rep(s) Upton and Meijer personally. My off-the-cuff comments received more scrutiny from the media and leftists in the last 24 hours than the governor's handling of COVID, the deaths she caused in nursing homes and unemployment issues impacting too many hard-working Michiganders to this day. I will not be resigning from the University of Michigan, and our focus at the Michigan Republican Party remains the same — winning in 2022."</p> <p> So Weiser's "apology" was actually an opportunity to attack "the media and leftists" as well as Whitmer, who he had dragged into the story by calling a witch. That didn't go so well. Here's what Weiser tried the next day, his most current non-apology:</p> <p> "In an increasingly vitriolic political environment, we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included. I fell short of that the other night. I apologize to those I offended for the flippant analogy about three women who are elected officials and for the off-hand comments about two other leaders. I have never advocated for violence and never will. While I will always fight for the people and policies I believe in, I pledge to be part of a respectful political dialogue going forward."</p> <p> Still, Weiser couldn't bring himself to apologize to the women he attacked. Unless, of course, they were "among those I offended."</p> <p> Attorney General Nessel wasn't impressed:</p> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="196edb4a0b10c71ae09e15e3a3dd33f6" id="978c9"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1375554131205709827"><div style="margin:1em 0">As a gay, Jewish woman, I have long since learned to respond to hateful rhetoric with humor. But as a prosecutor, I… https://t.co/djJrialJJl</div> — Dana Nessel (@Dana Nessel)<a href="https://twitter.com/dananessel/statuses/1375554131205709827">1616792636.0</a></blockquote></div>