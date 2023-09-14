Florida groups push to get abortion rights into state’s constitution
Demonstrators march in the rain during an abortion rights rally in downtown Orlando in June 2022. - Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Abortion rights groups are working to get a referendum on the 2024 ballot that would enshrine access to abortion in the Florida Constitution, a measure designed to sidestep Republican control of the issue in Tallahassee. Recent votes in Republican-leaning states have shown that there are sizable majorities who will back abortion rights if they are put to a vote of the people. But more money needs to be raised, and time is running out if the Florida activists want to get the nearly 900,000 valid signatures needed by the Feb. 1 deadline. And all the while, a conservative state Su...