Woman attacked neighbor with hockey stick and told him to 'go eat a burrito in Mexico': police

A Florida woman was arrested after she was captured on a Ring camera having a violent confrontation with her neighbors, Inside Lake reported.

When the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, they spoke to a man who said his son was shot close range in the face with a Nerf gun by his neighbor's son, so he walked over to have a conversation with the boy’s mother, 41-year-old Heather M. Schunk.

Inside Lake then writes that "Schunk was 'very belligerent' and reportedly told the man she was not in the right mental state to talk to him and he asked to speak with her husband. He told LCSO Schunk became aggressive, and they proceeded to have a verbal altercation. Schunk’s husband came outside, and the man’s wife walked up and joined in the verbal altercation. Schunk’s husband then 'got in (the man’s) face' in a 'threatening manner,' while Schunk grabbed a hockey stick from the garage area, the affidavit states."

The man then got into an argument with Schunk’s husband and ended up pushing him. Schunk then swung the hockey stick at the man and hit him in the arm. She then went for a baseball bat and swung it at the man and his wife.

“Go back to Mexico and eat a burrito in Mexico,” Schunk told the man.

When police viewed the Ring camera footage, Schunk was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-hate crime and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.