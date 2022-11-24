Texas man yelled 'white power' while firing multiple gunshots after taunting Black security guard: police

A Texas man who yelled racial slurs before opening fire outside a bar in Tampa, Florida has been arrested, ABC 13 reports.

Dustin McCann, 30, was charged this Tuesday with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

According to police, McCann was kicked out of the bar after he allegedly repeatedly hurled racial slurs at a Black security guard. As he got in his car and drove away, he allegedly fired multiple shots in the air while yelling, "White power."

"Racist conduct like this has no place in our community, which is why our Tampa police officers worked swiftly to find this suspect in less than 24 hours and bring him to justice," Chief Mary O'Connor said in a Facebook post. "He will now be held accountable for his criminal actions."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Practical Republicans' in Arizona sunk Kari Lake because 'they want government to work': expert