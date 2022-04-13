Florida parents and son jailed for attempted murder after anti-LGBTQ hate crime left man blind: report

Prosecutors in Broward County, Florida announced charges against three members of a family who allegedly beat a gay man severely enough to permanently blind him.
"Two parents and their son were formally charged Tuesday on counts of first-degree attempted murder, burglary with battery and kidnapping 'with prejudice'— all charges enhanced under Florida’s 'hate crime' law. That means they all face up to life in prison on each count," the Miami Herald reported.
Yevhen Makarenko, 43, Inna Makarenko, 44, and their son Oleh Makarenko, 21, have pleaded not guilty.
"Another son, Vladyslav Makarenko, 25, was jailed in Alabama, transferred to Broward County on Monday and is awaiting a decision from prosecutors on whether he’ll also be charged under the hate crime statute," the newspaper reported. "The victim, who is declining to be named publicly, was attacked around Aug. 6 in Pompano Beach. According to one court document, the trio brandished a 'firearm or other deadly weapon' during the attack."
Read the full report.
READ MORE: Some of Madison Cawthorn's supporters are turning on him -- and say he's 'come unscrewed'