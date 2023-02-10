Florida House OKs state takeover of Disney’s taxing district
The Reedy Creek Improvement District Administration Building in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on May 2, 2022. - Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House voted 82-31 to reorganize the Reedy Creek Improvement District, removing the Walt Disney Co.’s control of the quasi-governmental agency it’s managed for more than five decades. The measure was one of several bills in the two-week special session meant to provide legislative cover for actions DeSantis took that are being challenged in state and federal courts. “This is not a repeal of the Reedy Creek District,” said Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud, the bill’s sponsor. “This treats everybody the same, from reporting measures to no company having an unfair adv...