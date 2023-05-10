Florida man used mop handle to fracture skull of girlfriend's 5-year-old for wetting the bed: police
Volusia County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man has been arrested after he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son with a mop handle after the child urinated in his bed, Fox News reported.

Shawn M. Stone, 32, fled the scene after the incident but was later apprehended by police.

Police say the mother took her other child to a doctor appointment and opened the house camera application on her phone to check on her son. That's when she saw Stone standing over her son and repeatedly punching him in the head while the child was in a fetal position.

"Stone kept kicking the child as he pleaded with him to stop, but Stone allegedly got a mop and used it to hit the boy even more," Fox News' report stated. It was at that point that the camera application stopped working.

IN OTHER NEWS: Laughter erupts on CNN after criminal defense attorney offers George Santos some blunt advice

The child suffered bruising on his face and thigh, eyes, top of his head, a lacerated lip, and a fractured skull, police said.

Stone told police that he got angry after the child urinated in his bed, but denied using a mop handle.

He's been charged with aggravated child abuse.

SmartNews