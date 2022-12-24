Florida man busted after trying to pick up Christmas card filled with cocaine and fentanyl at police station

A man in Florida has been arrested after police allege that he accidentally mailed drugs to a neighbor's house, according to local media reports.

A package that was allegedly intended to be delivered Ryan Hunter Bluestone was delivered to a neighbor with a similar address, police said.

Inside the box was a red envelope with a Christmas card. The neighbors called police after opening the card and discovering white powdery substances inside plastic bags -- which turned out to be cocaine and fentanyl.

“It’s Christmas season. You know, people are getting packages in the mail from relatives and friends close and far away. The family received an envelope that was addressed to them,” police chief Tracy Frazzano from the Marco Island Police Department told WINK News.

“They opened it up, and they were very observant in the fact that when it was a white powdery substance, it caught their attention called the police department, and we went over there and took control of the package,” Frazzano explained.

The neighbors who received the Christmas package told police that they had a voicemail from the person who they believed it was intended for.

Officers then called Bluestone and told him that his package could be picked up at the police station.

When he arrived, he was taken into custody without incident.

Frazzano told WINK News that he has never seen anything like it.

"I think this was a first for me and I’ve been in law enforcement over 25 years,” he remarked.

In a Facebook post, the Marco Island Police Department offered some advice: "Never mail illegal drugs to yourself, and definitely don't claim them from the Police Department."


SmartNews