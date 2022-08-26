Florida sex offender arrested after offering mother $100K to buy her daughter

A Florida registered sex offender was arrested this Thursday after he offered to buy a woman's eight-year-old daughter for $100,000, Fox 13 reports.

The incident, which took place in a Port Orange grocery store, was the second time Hellmuth Kolb offered to buy a child, the first time in 2018 when offered a mother $200,000.

"Due to the parent's clear concern that someone was insistent on attempting to purchase their daughter in a grocery store, we were notified. Unfortunately for him, we were able to confirm through his Probation Officer that Mr. Kolb is currently on probation for similar issues, and he is not to have any contact with minor children," Port Orange Police said.

According to a 2018 Fox 35 report, Kolb was arrested after he allegedly approached a woman and her eight-year-old daughter inside a Walmart store and offered $200,000 to buy her. He reportedly made a similar offer to another mother and daughter a month before that.

IN OTHER NEWS: Affidavit suggests 'significant number of civilian witnesses' flipped on Trump: legal analyst

Florida's online sex offender registry, says Kolb pleaded no contest to a false imprisonment charge in 2019.

Online records say Kolb was arrested in 2018 on a battery charge after he allegedly touched a girl's arm inside a Walmart at Port Orange, and said her skin was soft "like ice cream."

SmartNews