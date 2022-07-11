Florida man leads chase with authorities on lawn mower

Dusty Mobley was taken into custody Saturday morning by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies and faces multiple charges. - Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office/TNS/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested over the weekend after trying to outrun deputies on a John Deere lawn mower, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Dusty Mobley, 40 of Holt, was taken into custody Saturday morning by OCSO deputies and faces multiple charges of grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear, according toOCSO. At around 9:30 a.m. deputies arrived at Mobley’s home...