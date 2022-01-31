Florida officials denounce weekend Nazi demonstrations in Orlando
Orange County Sheriff John Mina. - Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a small group wearing Nazi symbols was seen demonstrating and yelling antisemitic slurs in the Orlando area over the weekend, local and statewide officials issued statements condemning their actions as hateful and disturbing. Orange Sheriff John Mina promised to “thoroughly” investigate any criminal activity by the demonstrators. “I am aware of the anti-Semitic demonstration in Orange County,” he said in a social media post. “I along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office deplore any type of hate speech. This hatred has no place in our society.” Videos that spread on soc...