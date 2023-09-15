Florida pays python hunters to clear the Everglades. Ten years later, is it working?

Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS
MIAMI — Monsters slither throughout the crooked mangroves and serrated sawgrass of Florida’s Everglades, 20 feet long and up to 200 pounds of sinewy muscle built by devouring everything in their path. In a state chock full of invasive birds, fish, lizards and bugs, the Burmese python reigns supreme. Bite by bite, these invaders have reshaped the ecosystem they’ve slithered through for almost 30 years, thanks to irresponsible owners dumping their pets in the swamp when they got too big or cumbersome to care for. (That theory that they were released from a lab when Hurricane Andrew blew through ...